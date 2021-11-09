Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.56 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $11.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.53. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.55 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:WLL opened at $68.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $70.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.