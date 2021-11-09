WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $6.12. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

