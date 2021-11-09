Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.84% of Willamette Valley Vineyards worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.65%.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,279 shares of company stock valued at $315,024 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

