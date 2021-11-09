William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMED. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

Shares of AMED opened at $182.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

