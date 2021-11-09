William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abcam in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for Abcam’s FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. Abcam has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Abcam by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares during the period. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

