William S. Wallace Sells 167 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.23. 93,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,646. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.18 and a twelve month high of $290.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CACI International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

