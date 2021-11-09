Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $23,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.37 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $9,709,114 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

