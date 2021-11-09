WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.17, but opened at $39.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini shares last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 6,211 shares traded.
Several other brokerages have also commented on WSC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.
In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.
