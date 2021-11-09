Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $171.37 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.81.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.