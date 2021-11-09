Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.01. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,437 shares of company stock valued at $199,780. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wolverine World Wide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of Wolverine World Wide worth $15,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

