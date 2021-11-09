WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $28.25 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00051007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00094688 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

