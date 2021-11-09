Woodline Partners LP Raises Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.06% of Affirm worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 1.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $2,878,919.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $218,696.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,990 shares of company stock worth $22,480,269. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 32.07% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

