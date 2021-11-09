Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 11,103 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 626,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,280,000 after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $466.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $478.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.