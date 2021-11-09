Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,418 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 250,376 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 50,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.74 and a 52-week high of $94.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

