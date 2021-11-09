Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96,844 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of The Western Union worth $9,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on The Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on The Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The Western Union stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.