Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $8.71 Million Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 204,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,423,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 118,154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after purchasing an additional 706,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

