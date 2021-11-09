Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases 191,013 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,013 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in NiSource by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NiSource by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

