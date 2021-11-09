Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 183,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,084,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Lyft at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 21,157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,560,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after buying an additional 3,544,115 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lyft by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after buying an additional 1,575,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,159,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $57,201,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lyft alerts:

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,642 shares of company stock worth $3,394,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.