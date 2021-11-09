WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WPP by 1,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. WPP has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $73.41.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

