Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $630.79 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $1.33 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $630.79 or 0.00940446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00075398 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00103027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,908.53 or 0.99753499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,690.35 or 0.06992818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,374,123 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

