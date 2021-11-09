X Square Capital LLC Invests $498,000 in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. X Square Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vintage Wine Estates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

VWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 10.96 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 8.88 and a 52 week high of 13.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

