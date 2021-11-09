X Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

X Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

