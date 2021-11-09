X Square Capital LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

X Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,564.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 295,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

