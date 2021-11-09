Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. 813,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,263. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XPER. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xperi stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 92.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Xperi worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

