XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.150-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:XPO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 1,775,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.59. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11.
XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.