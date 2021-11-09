Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. 28,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.25. Yellow has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP increased its position in Yellow by 21.4% during the third quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 101,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Yellow by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

