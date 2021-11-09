Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,133 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 24,964 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Yelp worth $26,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,738 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Yelp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,481 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP stock opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.24.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

