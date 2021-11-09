YIELD App Market Cap Achieves $46.01 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. YIELD App has a market cap of $46.01 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00228751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

