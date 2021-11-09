Yield Protocol Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.53 million and $61,016.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00050528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00222965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00093508 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

