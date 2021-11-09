YVS.Finance (YVS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,512.00

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 9th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $370,207.48 and $53,512.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00076390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00079323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00101162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,678.92 or 1.00222593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.80 or 0.07064093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00020623 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,903 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

