Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $11.28 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

