Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post $1.82 EPS

Brokerages forecast that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.71. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their price target on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $63.83 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 22.01%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

