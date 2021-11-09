Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.26 Million

Brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report $103.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.02 million and the lowest is $100.38 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $448.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.22 million to $454.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,962. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

