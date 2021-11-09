Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will report $40.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.10 million. Greenlane posted sales of $35.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year sales of $173.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $183.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.55 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $317.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Greenlane in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,488 shares of company stock valued at $428,816 in the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 339,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenlane by 30.1% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Greenlane by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.18. Greenlane has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

