Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.75. Magna International reported earnings per share of $2.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $7.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

MGA stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,429,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

