Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report sales of $135.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.30 million and the highest is $141.30 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $103.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $621.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $614.37 million to $624.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $662.75 million, with estimates ranging from $650.69 million to $675.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. The business had revenue of $155.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.38 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $54,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 4,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $122,847.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 278,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.45. 85,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,016. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

