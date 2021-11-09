Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

NYSE:RL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.12. 910,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.4% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

