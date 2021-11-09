Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.63 EPS

Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.60. Voya Financial reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $8.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. 1,326,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)

