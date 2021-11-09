Zacks: Analysts Expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,764.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 827,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,786. The company has a current ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 75.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.07.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

