Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to announce $13.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 247,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $403.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

