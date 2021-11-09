Zacks: Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $693.20 Million

Brokerages expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to post $693.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.40 million. Green Plains posted sales of $478.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. 89,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,835. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 412.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,643,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,322,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 60.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,780,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 28.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,248,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,214,000 after buying an additional 710,841 shares during the last quarter.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

