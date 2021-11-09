Zacks: Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. UFP Industries reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. FMR LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after acquiring an additional 341,822 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 24.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 328,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UFP Industries by 192.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 198,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,891,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

