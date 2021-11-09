Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will post sales of $345.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.01 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

