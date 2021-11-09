Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.30). Beyond Air posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the second quarter worth $149,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XAIR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,713. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.