Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

BCLI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 100,355 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

