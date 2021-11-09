Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.
BCLI opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of -0.06.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
