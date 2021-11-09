Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) will report sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diginex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $3.57 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diginex will report full year sales of $18.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.83 million to $19.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $62.70 million to $72.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diginex.

Get Diginex alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $18.41 price target on shares of Diginex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Diginex stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 679,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,263. Diginex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,105,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,101,000 after buying an additional 1,469,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 476,623 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diginex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Diginex by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 47,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diginex (EQOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.