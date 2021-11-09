Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.25). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

IFRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of InflaRx from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,580,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,340,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 1,018,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,272. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.