Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $233.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.78 million to $235.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $243.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $867.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $866.58 million to $867.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $925.80 million, with estimates ranging from $921.60 million to $930.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Knowles.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE KN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 639,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $2,526,250.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,994. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after buying an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after buying an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after buying an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $197,403,000 after buying an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 167.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 181,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knowles (KN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.