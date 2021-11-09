Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.42. The Gap posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The Gap has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

