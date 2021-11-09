Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Century Bank.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on U.S. Century Bank in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 2,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.61.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Century Bank (USCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.